    19:12, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Zauresh Akasheva fails in 1st round of table tennis tournament in Slovenia

    Photo: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zauresh Akasheva of Kazakhstan lost in the first round of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Zauresh Akasheva was defeated by Andreea Dragoman of Romania 3-1 in the first round of the WTT Star Contender event.

    The prize fund of the WTT Star Contender event taking place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, is estimated at $250,000.


