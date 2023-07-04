19:12, 04 July 2023 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan’s Zauresh Akasheva fails in 1st round of table tennis tournament in Slovenia
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zauresh Akasheva of Kazakhstan lost in the first round of the WTT Star Contender Ljubljana 2023, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Zauresh Akasheva was defeated by Andreea Dragoman of Romania 3-1 in the first round of the WTT Star Contender event.
The prize fund of the WTT Star Contender event taking place in Ljubljana, Slovenia, is estimated at $250,000.