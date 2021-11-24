13:14, 24 November 2021 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan’s Zauresh Akasheva off to a good start at Table Tennis Championship in US
HOUSTON. KAZINFORM - Zauresh Akasheva of Kazakhstan advanced to the 1/32 finals of the mixed doubles competition of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Zauresh Akasheva defeated Puerto Rican table tennis player Daniely Ríos 4-1 in the mixed doubles competition of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships. She is to take on Japanese Mima Ito in the 1/32 finals.
Another Kazakhstani Anastasia Lavrova lost to Romanian Andreea Dragoman 3-4.