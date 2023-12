NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhalgas Zhumadilov of Kazakhstan earned his first win in UFC, defeating Jerome Rivera (10-5), Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstani was victorious in the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas over American Jerome Rivera with submission in the first round.

Zhalgas secured his first win in the UFC after two previous losses, and his opponent had his third loss in the promotion.