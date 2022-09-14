EN
    21:02, 14 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova reaches World Wrestling Championships semis

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zhamilya Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan advanced to the semifinal of the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhamilya Bakbergenova reached the women’s 72kg semifinal at the World Wrestling Championships.

    The Kazakhstani took an early win over Uzbek Svetlana Oknazarova in the quarterfinal bout.





    Photo: olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan Wrestling Sport
