Kazakhstan’s Zhanbota Aldabergenova 5th in Women’s Aerials at FIS World Cup

DEER VALLEY. KAZINFORM - Akbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan was ranked 5th at the Women’s Aerials event at the FIS World Cup in Deer Valley, U.S. on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Aldabergenova earned 71.92 points for her performance (18.67 points behind the leader).

Australian Danielle Scott won demonstrating the best result of 90.59 points. Coming in second was American Winter Vinecki with 87.77 points. Another American athlete Kaila Kuhn was third with 74.82 points. Swiss Carol Bouvard landed the fourth spot with 72.21 points.

Two more representatives of Kazakhstan Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva and Ayana Zholdas were placed 20th and 21st, respectively.