    22:14, 07 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva reached the quarterfinal of the BeeTV 60 Women's doubles tournament held at Beeline Arena in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan paired with Martyna Kubka of Poland defeated Belarusian-Russian duo of Iryna Shymanovich and Ekaterina Yashina 7-5, 6-3 in Round of 16 of the ITF World Tennis Tour event in Astana. The Kazakh-Polish tandem is to take on Dutch Jasmijn Gimbrere and Bibiane Schoofs in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

    Kazakhstan’s Gozal Ainitdinova and Russia’s Tatiana Prozorova lost to the tournament’s fourth seed pair Moyuka Uchijima and Wong Hong Yi 2-6, 6-7 (2-7).

    Kazakhstani Asylzhan Arystanbekova and Aiya Nupbai were defeated by Russian Ekaterina Makarova and Anastasia Zakharova 2-6, 3-6.


