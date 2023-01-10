Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva off to a good start at doubles tennis event in Thailand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Zhibek Kulambayeva from Kazakhstan advanced to the quarterfinal of the ITF W40 Nonthaburi 2 doubles tournament, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan paired with Lina Glushko of Israel defeated the Japanese-Thai due Kyoka Okamura and Peangtarn Plipuech 7-5, 6-3 in the 1/8 finals of the doubles tournament in Thailand.

Zhibek currently ranks 233rd in the WTA doubles rakings.

Photo: sports.kz