    15:12, 15 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinals of the ATP’s Caribbean Open in Palmas del Mar in Puerto Rico, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Zhukayev stunned American qualifier Evan Zhu in a three-set match 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

    It bears to remind that the American defeated Zhukayev in straight sets in their previous clay encounter in Shymkent in 2022.

    In order to propel to the semifinals of the ATP Challenger, Zhukayev will have to eliminate Canadian wildcard Liam Draxl in the next round.


