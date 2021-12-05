EN
    Kazakhstan’s Zhumagulov suffers KO loss to Manel Kape in UFC fight

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh MMA fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov suffered his fourth UFC loss at the UFC on ESPN 31 event in Las Vegas, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Zhalgas (14-5) lost to Angolan Manel Kape (16-6) by a knockout in the first round.

    Zhalgas Zhumagulov suffered his 6th loss in his MMA professional career, while Manel Kape earned his 17th professional win.

    The Kazakhstani has so far lost three fights and won one in the UFC.


