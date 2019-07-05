Kazakhstan sails through to Universiade Napoli 2019 final

NAPLES. KAZINFORM The artistic gymnastics first competition day came to an end at the 30th Summer Universiade Napoli 2019. As a result, two Kazakhstani gymnasts cruised into the final, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.

Milad Karimi reached the final in all-round competition, floor exercises, parallel bars and horizontal bar routines. Another Kazakhstan's athlete, Nariman Kurbanov, got through to the final round in pommel-horse/swings.



Kazakh athletes will compete in men's five final events set to be held July 6-7.