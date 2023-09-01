Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia interested in developing cooperation in higher education

RIYADH. KAZINFORM – The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Berik Aryn held a meeting with the Minister of Education Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed enhancing cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research. They exchanged views about the higher education system and the reforms in this area, academic and doctoral programs in Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.

Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan noted that Saudi universities are open to foreign students, including from Kazakhstan, and there are special grants allocated for various specialties.

In turn, Aryn informed about the leading higher educational institutions of Kazakhstan, their achievements and plans to establish close contacts with foreign partners.

Besides, the parties considered the issues of organizing language internships for Kazakhstani students, who are studying Arabic, and advanced training courses for teachers from Kazakhstan in educational institutions and centers of the Kingdom. The Minister expressed his readiness to provide all possible assistance in organizing language courses for Kazakhstani students and teachers.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to organize mutual visits of officials from relevant ministries and universities of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia to strengthen cooperation in educational and scientific spheres.