Kazakhstan, Saudi Fund for Development eye investment cooperation

Kazakhstan and Saudi Fund for Development discussed investment and economic cooperation issues as well as Islamic finance, and implementation of joint infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Madiyar Menilbekov, and CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Al-Marshad.

Ambassador Menilbekov briefed about the key areas of the comprehensive internal political and socio-economic modernization of Kazakhstan, including the main aspects of the new political course of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at improving the investment climate in the country and the population's wellbeing.

The Kazakh Ambassador presented the Head of the SFD with an invitation on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baybazarov to participate in the Round Table of the Arab Coordination Group slated for September 2024 in Astana.

The Saudi Fund for Development is one of the major financial institutions of Saudi Arabia, which has previously implemented a number of important infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, including the construction of the Astana-Karaganda highway.