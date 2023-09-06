Kazakhstan-Saudi relations within international organizations discussed

RIYADH. KAZINFORM – The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Berik Aryn, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia for Multilateral Cooperation, Dr. Abdurahman Ar-Rassi, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the officials discussed a number of issues of interaction and coordination of the two states within the framework of various international structures and exchanged views on current regional and international complications.

In this context, the Ambassador informed about the advancements of a number of Kazakhstan’s initiatives, including the creation of the International Biosafety Agency under the auspices of the UN, as well as the activities of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development «KazAID», which is the operator in the field of official development assistance, and proposed to establish cooperation with interested Saudi organizations.

In addition, the Kazakh diplomat introduced the main provisions of the State-of-the-Nation Address «Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan» of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that the main principles of the new economic course determined by the Head of State will be «fairness, inclusiveness and pragmatism».

Both officials agreed to continue joint efforts to further strengthening the cooperation between the countries on issues on the international agenda.