EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:16, 21 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan scholars invent lamps imitating solar light

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lamps imitating solar light are being developed in Kazakhstan.

    "A group of local and foreign scientists jointly with Kazakhstan company Led System Media have developed LED filament lamps of the second generation for innovative facilities and green-house," the Science Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Education and Science posted on social networks.

    According to the Science Committee, the idea of creating the filament lamps occurred in 2015. It has become possible to carry it through due to the grant support of JSC Science Fund.

    "A filament lamp consists of the technology which groups multiple light emitting diodes into a thread which emits light in different directions. This increases light productivity of the lamp. The main peculiarity of these lamps is application of nano-phosphorous mixture which allows to increase crop yield in greenhouses by 30-40%", Kazinform was told in the Science Committee.

    A large production green-house is being built at the plant where impact of LED lighting on plants will be studied. It will be commissioned in August 2018.

     

     

    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!