Kazakhstan-SCO trade turnover rose 7.5% in 2023

Presently, there are over 29 thousand companies with capital of the SCO countries and over 5 thousand joint ventures in Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Board of Atameken NCE Raimbek Batalov said, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Batalov, since Kazakhstan assumed the presidency of the SCO in July 2023, significant results have been achieved.

Photo: Soltan Zheksenbekov

Kazakhstan’s businesses have been actively cooperation with businesses of the SCO, encompassing multiple sectors of economy such as agribusiness, mechanical engineering, logistics, medicine, education, IT, tourism and others, said Chairman of the Board of Atameken NCE Batalov during the SCO Business Council meeting.

As he said, the SCO member countries witness rising trade relations, volumes of export and import, as well as the development of joint entrepreneurship.

Photo: Kazinform

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the SCO countries reached around 66 billion US dollars in 2023, increasing by 7.5% from 61 billion US dollars in a year before. Presently, there are over 29 thousand companies with capital of the SCO countries and over 5 thousand joint ventures in Kazakhstan, said Batalov.

He went on to add that in 2023 the volume of investments from the SCO countries channeled to Kazakhstan stood at 4.6 billion US dollars.