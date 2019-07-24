Kazakhstan scoops 3 medals on Day 1 of Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championship

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioners collected three medals on the first day of the 3rd Asian Cadet Taekwondo Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Aruzhan Tileuzhanova hauled silver in 59kg weight category. Another silver medal went to Nurasyl Kuandyk who competed in the 65kg weight class. Amina Ashirova clinched bronze for Kazakhstan in 29kg weight class.