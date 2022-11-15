EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:49, 15 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan seals berths for 2023 World Aquatics Championships

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh men’s and women’s water polo teams qualified for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

    Men’s and women’s water polo teams of Kazakhstan settled for bronze medals at the Asian Water Polo Championships held on November 7-14, 2022, in Thailand.

    Around 5,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to compete in swimming, water polo, open water swimming, diving, and artistic swimming at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships


    Photo: olympic.kz


    Tags:
    Swimming Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!