Kazakhstan searches for unknown heroes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communication of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has called on Kazakhstanis to share the stories of unknown heroes, Kazinform reports.

At the Thursday press conference at the Government, Minister Abayev revealed that Kazakhstan is launching a new exciting project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan.



He said, "We want to find at least 100 people, the unknown heroes, who work for the good of the country. We will provide more details in August. 1,000 bids have already been submitted. You can find information about over 300 candidates at el.kz. I urge all Kazakhstanis to contribute to this project. I am sure you all have friends, neighbors or acquaintances who greatly contribute to the development of our country, but no one knows about them. Let's support a good cause. Leave comments about those people on the website. We will consider all the candidates and feature them into the list. There are no specific criteria or limits. I think every story should be considered."



In his words, bids can be submitted until September 15. Afterwards, voting will determine the new faces of Kazakhstan.



As a reminder, it was President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who suggested launching the project 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan in his article "Course towards the Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".