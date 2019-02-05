Kazakhstan Secretary of State pays working visit to UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the invitation of the Chairperson of the UAE Businesswomen Council, Farida Al Awadhi, the Secretary of State participated in the United Arab Emirates - Kazakhstan Businesswomen Forum. The event was also attended by representatives of government agencies, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, the UAE Businesswomen Council, and the women's business community.

In her speech, Gulshara Abdykalikova underlined that Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates are bridged by the friendly ties established by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"We have made significant progress in ensuring equal rights and opportunities in the economy. At the end of 2018, Kazakhstan, according to the World Economic Forum, ranked 32nd in terms of women's economic participation and opportunity. We need to deepen the business communities' economic, commercial, technological and other cooperation with the focus on digitalization," the Secretary of State said.

The Secretary of State highlighted that economic progress has been defined as one of the top priorities of the Year of Youth. Presently, Kazakhstani girls are actively engaged in business, establishing creative start-ups. Over 100 projects in 11 directions will be implemented within the framework of the Year of Youth.

On the sidelines of the Forum, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Chairperson of the UAE Businesswomen Council Farida Al Awadhi. During the talks, the sides discussed issues regarding the further empowerment of women and the strengthening of the institution of female entrepreneurship.



In addition, the Secretary of State also met with Amal Al Qubaisi, President of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates, Amal al-Kubeysi. During the meeting, the sides considered issues of socio-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction. It was underlined that Kazakhstan, as well as the UAE, is interested in the soonest establishment of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East. The parties noted with satisfaction that Astana and Abu Dhabi continue building close relations as part of bilateral cooperation.