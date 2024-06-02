Kazakhstan secures 2024 Paris Games berth in women's boxing

Kazakhstan’s Valentina Khalzova secured her 2024 Olympic Games berth in women's 75kg at the 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform News Agency learned from Sport Shrodingera Telegram channel.

The Kazakh boxer won the first and second rounds with the score 5-0 and 10-8 respectively. In the final round, she defeated Columbian Shirleidis Orozco 5-0 and grabbed her gold medal.

This became Kazakhstan's second 2024 Olympic Games quota in women's boxing. The first quota was secured by Karina Ibragimova in 57 kg weight division.

The Kazakh boxing team has eight Olympic quotas overall.