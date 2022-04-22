Kazakhstan secures 2nd gold at Asian Wrestling Champs

ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Zhamila Bakbergenova won the top honors at the Asian Wrestling Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Kazinform learnt from the Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh wrestler defeated all rivals in the 72 kg weight category to get the champion title.

In 2020 she bagged the gold medal in the 72 kg weight category at the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi.

As earlier reported, on Day 1 her twin sister Madina Bakbergenova won the gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022.