Kazakhstan secures 3 medals at G-1 Turkish Open 2024

Kazakhstan’s taekwondo fighters won three medals at the G-1 Turkish Open Taekwondo Tournament (Kyorugi) in Antalya held between February 9 and 14, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It brought together over 500 sportsmen from all over the world.

Zhansel Deniz of Kazakhstan secured silver in the women’s 73 kg weight category.

In the men’s 63 kg, Samirkhon Ababakirov also took home silver, while Ruslan Zhaparov won bronze in the men’s 87 kg final bout.

The main goal of the country’s taekwondo fighters this year is to secure berths for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.