    16:34, 18 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan secures 30 medals at Asian Canoe Sprint Championships

    Photo credit: the National Olympic Committee

    2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships, which was attended by athletes from 17 countries, have ended in Thailand. Kazakh athletes, competing in two age categories—among juniors and youth—won 30 medals of various denominations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee, the total number of medals won by Kazakh canoeists is 30, comprising 11 gold, 7 silver, and 12 bronze. This outcome suggests that a promising successor to the current leaders of the national team is emerging within Kazakhstan.
    It should be noted that Kazakhstan has three concurrent licenses and a number of quotas in canoeing events. These include the 500-meter canoe-pair event, which was won by Margarita Brovkova and Rufina Iskakova, and the 500-meter canoe double event, which was won by Sergey Yemelyanov and Timur Khaidarov. Additionally, Sergey Tokarnitsky and Bekarys Ramatulla were victorious in the 500-meter canoe double event.

