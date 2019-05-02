EN
    22:24, 02 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan secures 3rd win at 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has won today the match vs. Korea (4-1) at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A underway in Nur-Sultan, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Korea - Kazakhstan 1-4 (0-2, 0-1, 1-1)

    0-1 - Pavel Akolzin - 03:57
    0-2 - Leonid Metalnikov - 16:46
    0-3 - Dmitri Shevchenko - 29:45
    1-3 - Sangwoo Shin - 50:13
    1-4 - Nikita Kleshchenko - 52:30

    Goalkeepers: Matt Dalton - Henrik Karlsson

    For now, after the third round, Belarus and Kazakhstan top the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A. The abovementioned teams will face each other on May 4.

