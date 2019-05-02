22:24, 02 May 2019 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan secures 3rd win at 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has won today the match vs. Korea (4-1) at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A underway in Nur-Sultan, SPORTINFORM reports.
Korea - Kazakhstan 1-4 (0-2, 0-1, 1-1)
0-1 - Pavel Akolzin - 03:57
0-2 - Leonid Metalnikov - 16:46
0-3 - Dmitri Shevchenko - 29:45
1-3 - Sangwoo Shin - 50:13
1-4 - Nikita Kleshchenko - 52:30
Goalkeepers: Matt Dalton - Henrik Karlsson
For now, after the third round, Belarus and Kazakhstan top the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A. The abovementioned teams will face each other on May 4.