Kazakhstan secures 4 semifinal spots at Canoe Sprint World Championships

NUR-SULTAN - SZEGED. KAZINFORM – On Day 1, Kazakhstani athletes booked four places in the semifinals at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships underway in Szeged, Hungary, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan’s Inna Klinova made her way to the women’s K1 (single kayak) 200m semifinal. In the men’s K1 event, Sergey Tokarnitskiy also overcame the first round. Moreover, Timur Khaidarov reached the semifinal of the men’s C1 200m event.

It is to be recalled that Ivan Lukyanov of Kazakhstan reached the semifinals in the men’s K1 500m event.

Besides, Kazakh canoeists Timur Khaidarov and Merey Medetov managed to qualify for the final of the tournament. They came in first place in the C2 Men 200m - Heat II (second qualifying canoeing race).