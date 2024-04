Kazakh freestyle wrestler Yusup Batyrmurzayev won the 2024 Paris Olympic berth, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Yusup reached the men’s 125 kg semifinals at the Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The final bout ended 7-3 in favor of the Kazakh wrestler.

Thus, Kazakhstan secured two Olympic berths.