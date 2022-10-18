EN
    10:45, 18 October 2022

    Kazakhstan secures bronze at WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A graduate of Kazakhstani college Dina Afanasiyeva won a bronze medal in the Web Technologies competence at the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, Kazinform reports.

    It is the country’s first medal in the most prestigious international vocational competition, reads the post of the Kazakh Enlightenment Minister in Telegram Channel.

    The WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition was held between October 9 and 17 in South Korea.

    Last year being a student of the Pavlodar college Dina Afanasiyeva also won bronze in the Web Development at the EuroSkills Graz 2021.


    Photo: t.me/aimagambetov



    Kazakhstan Education Education and Science для ANSA
