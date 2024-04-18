Kazakhstan secures Olympic license in badminton first time in history

For the first time in history, a badminton player from Kazakhstan have captured a license for the 2024 Olympic Games slated to be held in Paris, France this summer, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

Dmitry Panarin will be the first badminton player ever to represent Kazakhstan at the Summer Olympic Games. He holds the 25th spot in Kazakhstan’s national ranking with 2,695 points and is ranked 31st in the Olympic ranking with 25,005 points.

Dmitry Panarin’s race to Paris required him to compete at numerous badminton events across the globe taking him to Iran, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Portugal, France, Poland and earn a spot in the BWF World Singles World Rankings.

The qualification will officially run until April 28, 2024 and Panarin still has two more tournaments to go to. However, results of the tournaments won’t make much difference.