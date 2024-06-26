Kazakhstan secures six medals at Asian Wrestling Championships

The U17 Asian Wrestling Championships is currently taking place in Jordan. The Kazakh women's team has won six medals at the event so far, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

All six medals were bronze ones.

Kazakhstan’s Saniya Soltangali (up to 49 kg), Madkhiya Usmanova (up to 53 kg), Anna Stratan (up to 57 kg), Uldana Tleukhan (up to 65 kg), Zeynep Elamas (up to 69 kg), and Akbota Kadir (up to 73 kg) claimed bronze.