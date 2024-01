ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani taekwondo practitioner Nurlan Myrzabayev has added another bronze to Kazakhstan's medal tally at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Myrzabayev was defeated by Korean Weiting Liu in Men's -80kg semifinal and settled for bronze.



This is the 17th medals for Team Kazakhstan and its 11th bronze at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.