Kazakhstan, Seedstars company to expand coop in innovations

GENEVA. KAZINFORM With the support from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Switzerland, representatives of Nur-Sultan City Administration met with co-founder of the Seedstars company Mr. Michael Weber, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the meeting, Mr. Weber informed about the company's main plans for 2019, as well as about the opening in May of this year of the innovative urban area Seedspace Astana and the holding of the Regional Seedstars Summit at the end of the year in Nur-Sultan city.

Chairman of the Board of Astana Innovation Olzhas Sartayev noted that the planned opening of the innovative urban area Seedspace Astana will allow the city and the region's young people not to travel outside the capital, to become a member of the international business ecosystem.



The Seedspace Astana will let Kazakhstan specialists get acquainted with the latest trends in the field of innovation, get information about the global network of mentors, consultants, technical specialists, as well as access to investment. Within the framework of the Seedspace Astana site, it is planned to equip 23 offices for 61 workplaces, as well as a separate conference hall for 81 people