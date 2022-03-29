Kazakhstan seeks alternative routes to boost freight traffic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev said Tuesday Kazakhstan is looking at alternative routes in order to boost freight traffic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Uskenbayev revealed the ministry has developed the alternative routes and corridors to ensure export freight transit and to avoid disruption of logistic freight chains.

According to him, export cargoes are shipped via Latvian sea ports (Liepaja, Riga and Ventspils) and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The minister added that Kazakhstan has reached an agreement with its Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish partners to create a joint venture within the framework of TITR.