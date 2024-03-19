Kazakhstan seeks close cooperation and good relations with all countries, President

Today in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received credentials of the ambassadors of six countries, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Ambassador of Egypt Ibtissam Rakha Ahmed Hassan, Ambassador of Serbia Vladimir Jovičić, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Thomas Reisen, Ambassador of Australia John William Geering, Ambassador of Colombia Hector Arenas Neira, Ambassador of Syria Bashar Jaafari delivered their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan.

Extending congratulations on their official missions the Head of State drew attention to Kazakhstan's peaceful and constructive foreign policy.

The President said Kazakhstan wants to foster close cooperation and maintain good relations with all countries, first of all, with the nearest neighbours. Kazakhstan will do everything possible to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including economic cooperation, investments and political dialogue.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished ambassadors success. He affirmed the country’s readiness to provide them all-round support.

In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed his best wishes and greetings to the Heads of State.