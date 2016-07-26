Kazakhstan seeks opportunity to export grain to Ethiopia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ethiopian authorities are interested in the import of Kazakhstani grain, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia informed at the briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan today.

"Grain export is one of the ways to cooperate with Ethiopia. There are two ways to deliver grain to that country - Iran and the Novorossiysk Sea Port. Ethiopia is ready to buy our grain. They already know about the quality of our grain and about our potential," the ambassador noted.

According to him, Ethiopia is a country with a great market totaling about 100 million people. Annually, it imports about 1 million tons of grain.

The ambassador also thinks that the growth demand will be growing from 2.5% to 5% a year a year based on the population growth. Besides, he noted that Kazakhstan had a chance to import grain via the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Djibouti-Ethiopia transport corridor, which also can be used for importing the other products.

He also noted that the USA, Russia, Australia and Argentina were competing for the market of Ethiopia. Therefore, Kazakhstan had to try hard to win this race.