Kazakhstan seeks to add Turkestan and Shymkent to Silk Road tours

Kazakhstan is seeking to add the cities of Turkestan and Shymkent to Silk Road tours as well as promoting the Turkestan-Aktau route, Kazakh Tourism company’s chairman Kairat Sadvakassov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The company is set to take part in three international exhibitions this year, including ITB Berlin, ATM Dubai, China Outbound Travel & Tourism Market, as well as three roadshows in Delhi, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur in order to attract foreign tourists.

According to the company’s information, Astana and Almaty account for 75% of the foreign travels to the country. Manistau and Atyrau regions as well as Shymkent city are also among the top five destinations in terms of foreign visits.