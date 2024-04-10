Kazakhstan seeks to apply AI in public administration through supercomputer

Work is ongoing to create a supercomputer in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The supercomputer is a high-end computing machine capable of processing huge amounts of data and perform a large number of computing operations, the information development, innovations and aerospace industry ministry said in its response to the official inquiry of the Kazinform News Agency.

Once developed, the supercomputer is to be utilized to promote AI in different sectors of the Kazakh economy, including the creation of the KazLLM (large language model).

KazLLM will enable to apply AI in all spheres of public administration, including e-government (e-Gov).

