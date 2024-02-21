Kazakhstan seeks to attract KZT970bn worth of investments in trade infrastructure development

The Kazakh trade and integration ministry seeks to attract at least 970 billion worth of investments in the development of the trade infrastructure in the country in 2024, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The task was set to boost the economy to up to 450 billion US dollars by 2029. To this regard, the annual GDP growth should be at the level of 6%. Taking this into account, the gross value added in wholesale and retail trade needs to rise by 9% or 1 trillion tenge every year, said Kazakh trade and integration minister Arman Shakkaliyev.

According to him, the ministry seeks to attract at least 970 billion worth of investments in the development of the trade infrastructure in order to effectively achieve the tasks it faces.