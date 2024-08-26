Kazakhstan seeks to launch direct flights to US by 2025

The US Federal Aviation Administration officials arrived in Kazakhstan with a review mission to launch direct flights to the USA by the end of 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Civil Aviation Committee of the Transport Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The FAA’s International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) is set to be conducted starting from August 26 this year to evaluate the Kazakhstani aviation authority’s work for an effective monitoring of safety of flights in the country.

During the US experts’ visit, a meeting was held between Vice Transport Minister of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev, Kazakhstan’s Aviation Administration Director General Catalin Radu and the FAA delegation.

The FAA specialists are to conduct a full analysis of the current state of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation and to offer recommendations for further improving the safety level of flights and compliance with the international standards.

The delegation is also to make a technical visit to Kazakhstan’s carrier Air Astana.

The Committee added that the delivery of Boeing-787 Dreamliner aircraft is expected in 2025. Once the FAA audit is passed, Kazakhstan will be able to operate direct flights to the USA.

Earlier it was reported that direct flights are set to be launched to a number of countries in the nearest future.

To note, Kazakhstan purchased 13 aircraft in the first half of the year.