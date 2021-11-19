Kazakhstan sees 24 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry released the updated daily COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates across the country, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry, 20 people have died of the coronavirus infection and four of COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Notably, the country has logged 1,125 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,554 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.