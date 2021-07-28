Kazakhstan sees 5.9fold growth in daily COVID-19 cases in July

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s all areas are in the coronavirus «red zone», except for Turkestan region, which is in the «yellow zone», as new cases continue to rise, Kazinform reports.

At the meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that COVID-19 infections have risen 1.9fold over the past two weeks throughout the country. Most increases were reported in North Kazakhstan region (3.5fold), Kyzylorda region (3fold), Aktobe region (2.9fold), Turkestan region (2.5fold), and Shymkent city (2.5fold).

According to the press service of the Health Ministry, this month sees the daily COVID-19 case count is 5.9 times higher than in the previous month. The number of COVID-19 deaths has been up 1.8fold within two weeks.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.