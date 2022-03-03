EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:25, 03 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sees 58 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 58 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    One person has died of and 28 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 88,214. Those killed by the disease number 5,343. So far, the country has reported 81,751 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

    Notably, the country has logged 253 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 2,091 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!