    12:24, 17 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan sees almost equal number of new COVID-like pneumonia cases and recoveries

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 159 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 22 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of coronavirus2020.kz web portal.

    No deaths caused by the COVID-like pneumonia have been detected. 158 patients have made full recoveries from the disease in the past day.

    Since August 1, 44,314 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been recorded in Kazakhstan. Of these, 31,925 people have beat the disease. Sadly, the coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed 466 lives nationwide.

