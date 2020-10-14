Kazakhstan sees daily spike in COVID-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 321 fresh cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 317 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website, 269 patients have been cured from the COVID-like pneumonia. The disease has killed three people in the past 24 hours.

It should be mentioned that since August 1 Kazakhstan has recorded 35,234 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 35,234, 27,978 Kazakhstanis have recovered from the disease. Nationwide, the COVID-like pneumonia’s death toll stands at 373.