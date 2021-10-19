Kazakhstan sees decline in COVID-19 patient numbers in past month

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The numbers of patients with severe and critical COVID-19 have dropped in the country over the past month, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told a government session today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Over the past month, the number of daily COVID-19 cases have fallen by 2.1fold, and that of severe and critical COVID-19 cases dropped by 1.6%,» said Tsoi.

He went on to say that there has been decrease by 1.4-time from 13 thousand on September 18 to 9.1 thousand on October 18 in the number of COVID-19 patients at hospitals. The number of COVID-19 patients treated at home declined by 1.3% from 57 thousand to 43 thousand.

Earlier the Kazakh health minister noted that the COVID-19 incidence rate had dropped by 17% over the past two weeks in the country.

«COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped by 17% in Kazakhstan in the past couple of weeks. In general, in the past two months COVID-19 incidence rate has decreased 3.8fold and COVID-19 mortality rate – 3.6fold in Kazakhstan,» Minister Tsoi said at the session of the Kazakh Government.