Kazakhstan sees decrease in number of imported COVID-19 cases -Tsoi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recently seen a decrease in number of imported COVID-19 cases, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said Friday, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Friday press briefing of the Central Communication Service, Minister Tsoi revealed that thanks to sanitary and quarantine control on Kazakhstan’s state border the number of imported COVID-19 cases among air travelers has decreased twofold.

The minister also added that over 274,500 citizens of Kazakhstan and foreigners crossed the state border via car check points. Of these, 492 have tested positive for COVID-19.

96% of imported COVID-19 cases have been detected at the border with Russia (474 of 492). The biggest number of imported COVID-19 cases have been recorded in North Kazakhstan (178), Kostanay (138) and Pavlodar (49) regions.