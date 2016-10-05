Kazakhstan sees dip in number of sex assaults against minors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of sexual assaults against minors has dropped dramatically in Kazakhstan, according to Internal Affairs Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov.

"We take targeted steps in order to prevent sex crimes against minors. The number of sex assaults against minors has decreased by 41%, compared to last year," Minister Kassymov said at the session of the Government on Wednesday.



In his words, the ministry constantly monitors criminal investigations of such crimes.



He said: "A number of legislative measures have recently been adopted in Kazakhstan to increase the legal liability for sex crimes against minors."