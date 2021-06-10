Kazakhstan sees drop in COVID-19 incidence rate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has seen a significant drop in COVID-19 incidence rate since early May, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi said at the Government session Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister Tsoi, 397,976 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of June 10, 2021.

«The COVID-19 incidence rate has been decreasing across the country. The number of fresh COVID-19 cases has dropped from 11,000 to 8,000 (or 1.3fold) within the last week. Since the beginning of May the COVID-19 incidence rate has decreased 2.1fold,» Tsoi noted.

He stressed that some 3.6 million doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines have been used countrywide. 2,371,178 people or 24% of the eligible population have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. The second component has been administered to 1,264,274 people.

The minister also assured that vaccination centers across Kazakhstan have enough doses of the vaccines against the coronavirus infection – 1.2 million of doses of the first component and 835,000 doses of the second component.

During his remarks at the Government’s session Minister Tsoi added that presently Kazakhstan is in the ‘green zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. In his words, currently Kazakhstan is ranked 105th in the world by its COVID-19 incidence rate. Only the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, is in the ‘red zone’.