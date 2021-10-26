Kazakhstan sees drop in unemployment rate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The unemployment rate has declined in Kazakhstan recently, claims the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Serik Shapkenov said Tuesday Kazakhstan’s labor market has been demonstrating positive dynamics compared to 2020.

Minister Shapkenov revealed at the session of the Kazakh Government that as of the second quarter of this year 9.3 million Kazakhstan have been employed. Some 73,000 jobless workers have been hired in the reporting period.

The highest level of fresh employments, according to the minister, has been reported in the service sector.

«The overall unemployment rate remained at the level of 4.9%, while the youth unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% compared to last year,» Minister Shapkenov said.

Shapkenov also vowed to ensure employment of over 1 million people this year. In his words, there are plans to offer employment to over 1.2 million Kazakhstanis, including 700,000 people within the framework of the Enbek State Program. 440,000 new workplaces are to be created as part of other state programs.