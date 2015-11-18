Kazakhstan sees economy growing 1% in 2015 - Minister Dossayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's economy turned to growth in 2015, adding 1% since the beginning of this year, according to Minister of National Economy Mr. Yerbolat Dossayev.

"Thanks to the measures taken by the Government under the New Economic Policy Nurly Zhol, Kazakhstan's economy grew this year, rising 1%," Minister Dossayev said at the enlarged session of the Government at the Akorda presidential residence on Wednesday. According to him, industrial output dropped by 1.3%, whereas manufacturing sector remained stable, adding 0.5% in the first ten months of the year. The Government's session was chaired by President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev.