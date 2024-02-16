EN
    16:38, 16 February 2024

    Kazakhstan sees growth in tourist arrivals from India and China

    tourists
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

    Kazakhstan has a visa-free regime with 82 countries, including such major tourist markets such as China and India, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    According to the country’s tourism and sport minister Yermek Marzhikpayev, thanks to introduction of 14-day visa-free stay to Chinese citizens in 2022 and mutual visa-free regime in 2023, the number of Chinese visitors to Kazakhstan rose 12 times from 18 thousand to 217 thousand.

    There was also 3-fold growth in Indian tourists to Kazakhstan from 28 thousand in 2022 to 78 thousand in 2023 following the introduction of 14-day visa-free stay.

    Tourism Kazakhstan and India China
